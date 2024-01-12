en English
Germany

Bayern Munich’s Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Bayern Munich’s Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match

Under the bright Friday night lights of the Allianz Arena in Munich, a particular Bundesliga soccer match unfolded with a poignant resonance echoing far beyond the confines of the stadium. The encounter was not just between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim but also served as an emotional tribute to Bayern Munich’s club legend, Franz Beckenbauer, who recently passed away aged 78.

A Tribute to the Legend

The players, in a tribute to Beckenbauer, donned shirts emblazoned with the message ‘Thanks Franz’ during the match on January 12, 2024. The stadium reverberated with Beckenbauer’s song ‘Gute Freunde’ as the teams made their entrance – a fitting melody for a man whose influence transcended his status as a mere footballer, becoming a friend to the global football community.

Remembering Beckenbauer’s Legacy

Beckenbauer’s death has triggered a profound outpouring of emotion within the soccer world, with tributes flooding in from all corners to honor his legacy. Known for his multifaceted relationship with Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer’s contributions extended beyond his time as a player, encompassing roles as coach and president, and significantly shaping the club’s success and history over several decades.

A Night of Mixed Emotions

On this night, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane actively participated in the game, marking the somber occasion with a display of sporting excellence. The game’s most poignant moment arrived in the 18th minute, when Jamal Musiala found the back of the net, and the tribute song echoed once more. In a further homage to Beckenbauer, the jerseys from both teams will be signed and auctioned, with proceeds going to the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation.

Germany Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

