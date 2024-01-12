Bayern Munich Honors Beckenbauer with 3-0 Win Over Hoffenheim

In a display of the beautiful game and a heartfelt tribute to a departed legend, Bayern Munich came out triumphant in a Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim, scoring three goals to none. The match, steeped in emotion, was dedicated to the memory of the late Franz Beckenbauer, Germany’s footballing icon.

Bayern Munich’s Powerful Performance

Bayern Munich, under the bright lights of the Allianz Arena, set the pace early in the match. Young prodigy Jamal Musiala broke the ice with a goal in the 18th minute, laying the foundation for Bayern’s dominant performance. Musiala’s second goal, brilliantly executed at the 69th-minute mark, further cemented the team’s lead.

English striker Harry Kane, in the final moments of the game, put the nail in the coffin with a goal at the 90th minute. A significant blow to Hoffenheim came when their player, Prömel, received a red card in the 74th minute, reducing the team to 10 men and adding to their mounting challenges.

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, played a crucial role in securing the victory. His critical saves, especially during the 63rd minute, were instrumental in preserving Bayern’s lead.

Tributes to Franz Beckenbauer

Amidst the action on the field, the Allianz Arena was awash with tributes to Franz Beckenbauer, who recently passed away. Bayern Munich honored his memory through various ceremonies and events. The stadium was lit up with the words ‘Danke Franz’ in a show of gratitude to the legend. Fans were given the opportunity to express their condolences through books provided at the venue.

The players paid their respects by wearing Beckenbauer’s iconic no.5 shirt and special jerseys with ‘Danke Franz’ printed on them. They also wore black armbands in commemoration of the departed legend. The tribute extended beyond the football field, with the Legends team and the basketball team also paying their respects to Beckenbauer.

Team Lineup and Condition

Bayern Munich’s starting lineup was without Noussair Mazraoui and Kim Min-jae, who were away on international duty. Despite their absence, the team delivered a commanding performance.

