Sports

Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms

In a significant move to bolster its lineup, Bay FC, a rising force in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has secured two collegiate stars, Savy King and Maya Doms, in the recent NWSL draft held in Anaheim. The acquisition of these highly-rated players is expected to enhance the team’s performance in the coming seasons.

High Hopes on King’s Defensive Prowess

Savy King, an outstanding center back from the University of North Carolina (UNC), was handpicked as the No. 2 overall selection. Highly praised by her coach Anson Dorrance for her impressive debut, King has represented the United States Women’s National Team at numerous youth levels. Her defensive skills were pivotal in UNC’s journey to the College Cup quarterfinals.

Alongside her soccer achievements, King’s athletic prowess is evident from her high school days, where she established school records in track and field and as a wide receiver on the flag football team.

Doms to Reinforce Midfield

Bay FC’s No. 8 overall pick was Maya Doms, a skilled midfielder and two-time captain from Stanford. With a national championship under her belt and leading the team in scoring during her junior and fifth-year senior seasons, Doms’ addition to Bay FC is anticipated to provide a major boost to the team’s midfield.

Next Steps for Bay FC

Both players are projected to have an immediate impact on Bay FC’s formation. Savy King, in particular, joins a formidable defensive line featuring renowned players such as Emily Menges, Caprice Dydasco, and Alyssa Malonson. In addition to King and Doms, Bay FC made further selections in the draft, picking players at No. 30, No. 34, and No. 55.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

