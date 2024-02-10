Battling Currents and Records: The 51st aQuellé Midmar Mile

As the sun rises on the 10th of February, 2024, the world's largest open water swim event, the aQuellé Midmar Mile, is preparing to host its 51st edition. With over 8,500 participants from 37 countries, the anticipation is palpable. Among the elite swimmers, Nick Sloman of Australia and Matthew Caldwell of South Africa are set to make waves in the men's race, while Carli Antonopoulos, also from South Africa, is determined to claim victory in the women's category.

A Race Against Time and Tides

Sloman, a seasoned swimmer, has his eyes set on shattering Chad Ho's 2016 record of 17 minutes flat in the men's elite race. Meanwhile, Caldwell, known for his endurance, is a strong contender who cannot be overlooked.

The women's elite race is wide open, with the previous champion, Sharon van Rouwendaal, not returning to defend her title. This leaves the door wide open for Antonopoulos, who expressed her ambition to learn from international competitors and bring home the gold.

A Family Affair

Beyond the individual races, the Midmar Mile will also feature a friendly competition between two elite swimming families: the Albertyns and the Markgraaffs. Both families have a rich history in swimming and will be participating in various categories, adding an intriguing layer to the event.

A Testament to Endurance

The Midmar Mile is not just about speed; it's a test of endurance and resilience. Two swimmers, Gail Bristow and Martin Godfrey, will be attempting to make history as they take on the Midmar for the 50th time. Their stories serve as a reminder of the event's challenging conditions and the importance of being well-prepared.

As the main events of the Midmar Mile kick off this Saturday morning and continue through to Sunday, all eyes will be on the water. The world's top swimmers are gearing up to battle not only each other but also the unpredictable currents and choppy waters of the Midmar Dam. In Antonopoulos' words, "It's about understanding your body, knowing when to push, and knowing when to hold back."

The aQuellé Midmar Mile Charity Challenge, which concluded earlier, saw Joanne Barnard raise an impressive R180,000 for CHOC, a children's cancer charity. Reino von Wielligh emerged as the fastest male swimmer in the 16-mile challenge, while Cassidey Rae Doubell took the top spot among women. Several swimmers completed their 10th 8-mile challenges, including Liz Burczak, Carol Fourie, and Shelly-Ann McHendrie, all swimming for Pink Drive.

As the world watches the 51st edition of the aQuellé Midmar Mile unfold, the event stands as a testament to human will and the indomitable spirit of swimmers worldwide. With records waiting to be broken and new champions ready to rise, the Midmar Mile promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.