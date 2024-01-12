en English
Sports

Batista’s Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
WWE, under the guidance of Triple H, has seen a renaissance. With a roster glittering with talent such as LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn, it’s a thrilling time for fans of the franchise. Legends like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and The Rock also grace the ring, albeit less often. One question on everyone’s lips, however, is the potential return of a major Hollywood name, Batista, to the ring in 2024.

Batista’s Possible Return

With his roots firmly planted in WWE, Batista’s return, whether for a single match or a longer run, is a tantalizing prospect. Four scenarios present themselves as the most probable and exciting.

Scenario One: The Reigning Champion

Imagine the electrifying anticipation that would charge the air as Batista goes toe to toe with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The potential of such a high-profile feud could rake in massive viewership and revenue for WWE.

Scenario Two: The World Heavyweight Championship

A shot at the World Heavyweight Championship could be another thrilling angle. Batista, nearly two decades after his first world title, could challenge the current champion, Seth Rollins, or another title holder. The return of the ‘Animal’ for the coveted title would indeed be a spectacle to behold.

Scenario Three: The Mentor

Alternatively, Batista could return not as an active competitor but as a mentor. With his wealth of experience and natural charisma, he could guide the next generation of WWE superstars and help usher in a new era of wrestling.

Scenario Four: The Evolution Revival

Finally, there could be a revival of the Evolution stable. Despite Triple H and Ric Flair no longer competing, Batista and Randy Orton could reignite the Evolution flame, possibly facing off against The Bloodline. This would add an intriguing layer to the current WWE narrative and honor a significant part of its past.

Each scenario presents its own allure and potential. Whether Batista chooses to return for one last match, a title run, a mentoring role, or a reunion, his presence would undoubtedly inject fresh energy into WWE’s already vibrant landscape. The key lies in the choice that best aligns with Batista’s ambitions and the strategic direction of WWE.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

