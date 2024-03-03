Bates Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Widener, Secures Sweet 16 Spot in Historic Win

Bates College's women's basketball team celebrated a monumental victory against Widener University, propelling them into the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third time in their history. This momentous occasion was marked by standout performances from senior captain Morgan Kennedy and a pivotal contribution from first-year Sarah Hughes, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown with Wartburg College. The victory not only highlights the team's impressive season but also marks their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005, underscoring a milestone achievement in the NCAA Division III Championship.

Unwavering Determination and Team Spirit

The game against Widener University was a display of determination, skill, and the palpable energy of Alumni Gymnasium. Despite a rocky start, Bates managed to turn the tide with increasing field goal percentages each quarter. Sarah Hughes, an emerging team leader, credited the vibrant energy in Alumni Gymnasium for the team's success, emphasizing the shared dream of achieving such a moment. The team's unity and relentless effort were evident as they navigated through the tense match, ultimately securing a 79-66 victory.

Widener's Valiant Effort and Bates' Historic Journey

Widener University presented a formidable challenge, with a remarkable season turnaround led by Mia Robbins. Despite their efforts, Bates' strategic plays and the Alumni Magic proved too much for Widener. The victory served as a poignant farewell to Bates' seniors, who left their mark in the Alumni Gymnasium with a memorable win. The win against Widener was not just a game; it was a testament to Bates' resilience, teamwork, and the collective dream of advancing further in the NCAA Championship.

Looking Ahead: The Sweet 16 Challenge

As Bates prepares to face Wartburg College, anticipation and confidence run high. The upcoming match at Rhode Island College represents more than just the next round; it symbolizes the culmination of hard work, dedication, and the unyielding spirit of the Bates women's basketball team. This third Sweet 16 appearance in program history is a moment of pride and a testament to the team's growth, determination, and the unwavering support of their community. With the entire school rallying behind them, Bates is poised to continue their remarkable journey in the NCAA Division III Championship.