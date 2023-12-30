en English
Obituary

Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:43 am EST
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer

Joey Meyer, the legendary figure of DePaul basketball, passed away at the age of 74. The announcement came from the school on Friday afternoon. Surrounded by his family, Meyer departed, leaving a void in the world of basketball. Over his lifetime, he devoted more than three decades to DePaul basketball, both as a coach and as a student-athlete.

A Storied Career

His coaching tenure at DePaul lasted 13 years, during which he amassed a winning percentage of 59.4% and 231 victories. Seven times, under his guidance, the team made it to the NCAA Tournament. Meyer had a distinguished playing career with the Blue Demons, averaging over 13 points per game and amassing a total of 1,233 points by 1971. The Buffalo Braves selected Meyer in the 18th round of the 1971 NBA Draft, although he never saw play in the NBA.

At the Helm

Meyer’s finest coaching season came in 1986-87, when DePaul went 28-3, making it to the Sweet 16. This achievement earned him the prestigious title of CBS Coach of the Year. He also spearheaded the team to a Great Midwest Conference title and claimed seven NCAA Tournament victories. Post DePaul, Meyer took the reins in the American Basketball Association and the then NBA D-League, last coaching in 2012 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Legacy Lives On

Tributes to the late coach have been pouring in from all corners of the basketball world. Bulls radio play-by-play man Chuck Swirsky acknowledged Meyer’s tough fight in his final days and offered condolences to his family and DePaul University. Meyer’s legacy will endure, remembered not just for his victories and titles, but for his devotion to the game and the lives he impacted throughout his illustrious career.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

