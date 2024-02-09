Basketball Without Borders Global 2024: Nurturing the Next Generation of Stars During NBA All-Star Weekend

The eighth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global camp is set to take place during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. From February 16 to 18, 2024, the Mojo Up Sports Complex will host 40 of the top high school age prospects from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Under the guidance of current and former NBA and WNBA players, legends, and coaches, these young athletes will participate in various skill development activities, competitions, and games.

Advertisment

NBA All-Star 2024: A Stage for Young Talent

As the NBA celebrates its 73rd All-Star Game, the BWB Global camp will serve as a platform to nurture the next generation of basketball stars. Participants will undergo athletic testing, skill development stations, shooting competitions, and life skills seminars. Additionally, they will engage in 5-on-5 games, showcasing their talents and learning from experienced coaches and players.

Learning from the Best: Coaches and Legends

Advertisment

Among the esteemed coaches at the camp are Joakim Noah and Detlef Schrempf. They will be joined by several members of the NBA Coaching Development Program, ensuring that the campers receive world-class guidance. These coaches will not only help the young players hone their skills but also share invaluable insights from their own experiences in the sport.

A Legacy of Success: The BWB Impact

Since its inception in 2001, the BWB program has reached over 4,300 participants from 140 countries. An impressive 114 former campers have made it to the NBA or WNBA. The camp in Indianapolis is part of a broader initiative that has conducted 72 camps in 48 cities across 33 countries on six continents.

The BWB Global 2024 event is supported by Nike and Gatorade, and the NBA Academy will be represented by nine current prospects. The camp will conclude with an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding players in various categories, and the campers will attend the 73rd NBA All-Star Game later that day.

As the world turns its attention to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024, the BWB Global camp will provide a glimpse into the future of basketball. These young prospects, guided by legends of the game, will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and showcase their talents on a global stage. Follow the event using the hashtag #BWBGlobal on social media platforms.