Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win

In an electrifying basketball match, Stetson triumphed over Queens (NC), delivering an impressive performance that culminated in an 84-66 victory. The game showcased a multitude of exceptional performances from both teams, but it was Stetson’s tenacity and skill that led them to their well-deserved win.

Stetson’s Stellar Performance

The match was a testament to Stetson’s prowess on the court, with the team demonstrating remarkable coordination and skill. Their impressive field goal and free throw percentages of .508 and .688 respectively were pivotal in securing their win. Stetson’s command from the three-point line was also noteworthy, with the team hitting 9 out of 22 attempts, a commendable .409 percentage.

Among the key players for Stetson were Blackmon, who contributed a whopping 19 points to the scoreboard, including three 3-pointers. Oglesby and Swenson also shone, adding 18 and 16 points respectively. Swenson also led the team in steals, demonstrating his defensive skills with three steals. Thompson made a significant impact on the defensive end as well, with four blocked shots.

Discipline and Defense: The Stetson Way

Stetson’s disciplined performance was evident in their limited turnovers and effective steals. With only two turnovers and eight steals, the team manifested an exemplary defensive strategy that was integral to their victory. This disciplined approach was a testament to their preparedness and team ethos.

Queens (NC)’s Valiant Effort

Despite the defeat, Queens (NC) exhibited a respectable performance. They posted a field goal percentage of .474 and outdid Stetson at free throws with a .727 percentage. However, their three-point game was less successful, with a .222 percentage from 4 out of 18 attempts. McKee stood out for Queens (NC), scoring 22 points and adding two blocked shots. However, the team’s struggle with 12 turnovers possibly contributed to their loss.

The game took place in a venue capable of accommodating 2,500 spectators. However, the turnout was a modest 455 people, who were nonetheless privy to an exciting and competitive match of basketball.