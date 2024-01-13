en English
Sports

Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances

It was a thrilling week for high school basketball, with standout performances shaking up the courts across the country. Lawrence High’s Obbie Luciano led his team to a memorable victory, scoring an impressive 40 points against Haverhill. His teammate, Igor Gonzalez, also had a significant impact on the game with a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, alongside three blocks. Central Catholic’s Javi Lopez showed his mettle, scoring 32 points, including six 3-pointers, in a win over Chelmsford. Jackson Marshall of Pinkerton stood tall, achieving his third game scoring over 40 points this season, thereby helping his team maintain an undefeated record.

Stellar Performances in Girls’ Basketball and Track Events

In girls’ basketball, Central Catholic made an impressive comeback against Chelmsford, winning in double overtime. Abbey Dick and Lilly Phillips proved their worth off the bench, each scoring 13 points. Samantha Pfeil led Methuen with a commanding 25 points, guiding her team to a victory over Tewksbury. In track events, Greater Lawrence boys triumphed over Greater Lowell, with Elizardo Melenciano winning multiple events. Greater Lowell girls, however, emerged victorious in their matchup with Greater Lawrence, thanks to stellar performances from Jaheity Ortiz and Haleigh Cyr.

Andover’s Swimming Team Triumphs

Andover’s swimming team also made waves, securing a win against Haverhill. Luke Suh and Charles McNally turned in strong performances, further boosting their team’s score. However, Brian Story of Haverhill was a standout, winning two individual events and participating in a winning relay team.

Isaac Parson Honored as HBCU National Player of the Week

In college basketball news, Isaac Parson, a standout guard for Winston-Salem State University and a Kinston High School alumnus, was honored as the HBCU National Player of the Week. His exceptional performance on the court, averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, has garnered national attention. Parson’s achievements will be spotlighted on a nationally syndicated sports talk show, reaffirming his status as a role model for aspiring players in his hometown of Kinston.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

