Basketball Showdown: Old Town Vs. Orono at UMaine's Memorial Gym

Old Town and Orono boys basketball teams are set to culminate their regular season in a riveting final at the University of Maine's Memorial Gymnasium, colloquially known as The Pit, on Tuesday. The game, initially scheduled for 7 p.m., has been shifted to 8 p.m. to accommodate a larger crowd. The decision to relocate from the Orono High School gym, with a capacity of around 1,000, to the considerably larger Pit, stems from the previous year's sold-out rivalry game where fans were turned away.

Season Overview: Old Town Vs. Orono

Both teams have had a triumphant season, with Old Town boasting a commendable 15-1 record and Orono trailing closely at 13-3. As the teams prepare for the Class B tournament, they are expected to showcase an impressive performance. Old Town, currently sitting at the pinnacle of the B North Heal Points Standings, is the team to beat, while Orono, the defending state champion, is not far behind. In their last face-off this season, Old Town triumphed over Orono in a nail-biting overtime match.

Return to The Pit: A Playoff Preparation

The shift in venue is viewed as an opportunity to gear up for the playoff atmosphere, given that neither team has set foot on UMaine's campus since a postseason scrimmage during the 2012-13 season. The Pit, with its larger capacity and storied history, provides a fitting stage for the finale between these two local rivals. The event will kick off with a junior varsity game, with doors opening at 6 p.m. An entry fee of $5 has been announced, ensuring that this anticipated match is accessible to all.

Live Streaming: Reaching a Wider Audience

In addition to accommodating a larger in-person audience, the game will also be live-streamed for free on Ticket TV. This move ensures that basketball enthusiasts who cannot make it to The Pit can still partake in the excitement of the game, cheering for their favorite team from the comfort of their homes. As the Old Town and Orono boys ready themselves for the big game, fans near and far gear up to enjoy what promises to be an exciting end to a successful season.