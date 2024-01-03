en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders

Two formidable teams in the Horizon League are set to lock horns this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Fairborn, Ohio. The Cleveland State Vikings, boasting a 10-5 overall record and a 3-1 record in the Horizon League, are set to face off against the Wright State Raiders, who hold a 6-8 overall record and a 1-2 record in the league. This encounter marks the first conference play meeting of the season for the squads and promises to be a riveting showdown.

Strengths and Strategies

Leading the charge for the Vikings is Tristan Enaruna, whose average of 2.7 offensive rebounds per game significantly contributes to the team’s league-leading 12.1 offensive rebounds per game. The Vikings’ prowess extends to their shooting, with a commendable field shooting percentage of 44.3%. However, the Raiders are no pushovers. They hold a formidable 4-2 home game record and a remarkable field shooting percentage of 52.4%, significantly higher than what the Vikings usually allow their opponents.

Key Players to Watch

The Wright State Raiders have Tanner Holden to rely upon, who recently scored a whopping 25 points in a game. Holden isn’t the only ace up their sleeve, with Trey Calvin also a crucial player, averaging 20 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. In contrast, the Vikings are banking on the prowess of Tristan Enaruna and Drew Lowder to make an impact in the match.

A Battle of Stats

In the last 10 games, the Raiders have averaged 84.4 points, outpacing the Vikings who averaged 75.7 points. Despite the statistical advantage, the game is expected to be a fierce battle, with both teams striving to improve their standings in the Horizon League. The projected score stands at 80-77 in favor of the Wright State Raiders, but in the thrilling world of basketball, the final buzzer is the ultimate decider.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans

By Salman Khan

Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach

By Salman Khan

LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks

By Salman Khan

Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom 'Satch' Sanders

By Salman Khan

Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans ...
@Sports · 1 min
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans ...
heart comment 0
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins

By Salman Khan

Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference

By Salman Khan

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club

By Salman Khan

Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
Latest Headlines
World News
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
8 seconds
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
9 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
9 seconds
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
20 seconds
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
1 min
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
1 min
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
1 min
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
1 min
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom 'Satch' Sanders
1 min
Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom 'Satch' Sanders
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
9 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
59 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app