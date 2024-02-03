Basketball Royalty: Tupelo Honors WNBA Stars Whitmore and White with Retired Jerseys

The halcyon days of Tupelo girls' basketball in the 90s were resplendently remembered on Thursday night as the jerseys of two of its most illustrious stars, Tamika Whitmore and Tan White, were retired in a special ceremony. The event, imbued with nostalgia and high spirits, unfolded during the halftime of a Tupelo boys' basketball game against Starkville.

Legacy of Excellence

Whitmore's high school basketball journey, bristling with exceptional performances, spanned from 1991 to 1995. Following in Whitmore's footsteps, Tan White painted her own vibrant tapestry of accolades from 1997 to 2001. The impact of their talent resonated far beyond the confines of the Tupelo high school basketball court, setting them on a trajectory towards larger arenas and greater challenges.

From Tupelo to the WNBA

After their successful high school stints, both athletes went on to play collegiate basketball. Whitmore showcased her talents at the University of Memphis, while White carried her competitive spirit to Mississippi State University. Their relentless pursuit of excellence didn't stop at college as both athletes were drafted into the prestigious Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), marking a significant milestone in their professional careers.

A Homecoming Celebration

The jersey retirement ceremony was more than just an event—it was a heartfelt recognition of Whitmore's and White's contributions to the sport and their community. It was a celebration of their journey that began in Tupelo and culminated in professional success in the WNBA. The evening was particularly poignant for the two athletes, as Whitmore expressed the special nature of being honored in their hometown where their love for basketball was kindled and nurtured.