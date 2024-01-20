Basketball Prodigy Mikayla Blakes to Announce College Commitment

High school basketball prodigy, Mikayla Blakes, has the nation holding its breath as she prepares to announce her college commitment. Blakes, a top-tier prospect and guard for Rutgers Prep in Somerset, New Jersey, has been making waves in the sporting world with her exceptional performance this season. Averaging 20.8 points per game over 11 games, she has caught the attention of basketball enthusiasts and recruiters alike.

Unstoppable Rise in the Ranks

Ranked tenth nationally for the 2024 class and the third-highest-ranked guard by ESPN, Blakes has climbed six spots since summer. Her prowess on the court showcases a versatile game that includes robust defensive skills and an effective offensive strategy. Her versatility allows her to score in diverse ways, whether she's playing with her back to the basket or from long range.

College Choices and Anticipated Announcement

In August, Blakes narrowed down her top seven college choices to Indiana, Rutgers, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin. All seven are Power Five programs, and several are in contention for the national championship this season. Her highly anticipated announcement will be made at Rutgers Prep at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SportsCenter Next.

Off-Court Accolades Reflect On-Court Success

Blakes' success extends beyond her high school games. She was crowned MVP at the Summer Classic at Rucker Park in New York City, further emphasizing her skill and potential as a basketball player. As she readies to embark on her college journey, the basketball community eagerly awaits to see where this promising player will take her talents next.