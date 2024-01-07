Basketball Legends Cooper and O’Neal Celebrated at The Pit

The city of Albuquerque recently rolled out the red carpet for two basketball legends, Michael Cooper and Shaquille O’Neal. Both men, known for their time with the Los Angeles Lakers, returned to New Mexico’s iconic basketball arena, The Pit, to a rapturous reception. The event underscored the strong bond between these sports icons and the University of New Mexico, as well as the unwavering enthusiasm of the local fans.

Michael Cooper: A Lobo at Heart

Michael Cooper, a Lobo alumnus and Lakers legend, received a warm welcome from his second home. Fans, brimming with excitement, queued up for a chance to meet Cooper and get his autograph. In an interview before the game, Cooper voiced his affection for New Mexico and Albuquerque. He referred to the city as his second home and underlined the significance of the Lobos to the local community, urging fans to continue their support for the team.

Shaquille O’Neal: A Surprise Guest

Adding to the excitement, Shaquille O’Neal, another Lakers legend, was present at the game. He delighted the crowd by showcasing his Lobo jersey, emblazoned with ‘Shaq Diesel 23’ on the back. The moment O’Neal held up the red jersey, the crowd erupted into cheers, highlighting the deep-rooted connection between the basketball legends and the University of New Mexico.

A Night to Remember

The event served as a potent reminder of the enduring bond between the University of New Mexico and its former athletes, as well as the profound impact these sports figures have on their fans. The presence of Cooper and O’Neal at The Pit not only excited the audience but also helped strengthen the ties between the basketball legends and the local community.