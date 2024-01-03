Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87

Gus Alfieri, a former standout basketball player at St. John’s University and a successful high school coach and author, passed away at age 87. St. John’s announced his passing, which occurred on a Monday, although the cause of death was not disclosed.

Stellar Career and Contributions to Basketball

Alfieri was a key player in St. John’s triumph in the 1959 National Invitation Tournament (NIT), scoring 15 points in the championship game to secure a win over Bradley. During his collegiate career, he averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds across 72 games from 1956-59. These achievements led to his induction into the St. John’s University Hall of Fame in October 2023.

Coaching Career and Legacy at Saint Anthony’s High School

After college, Alfieri took on the role of head coach at Saint Anthony’s High School in Long Island. He amassed an impressive record there, including two New York State championships and four NSCHSAA titles, leading to 328 wins from 1968-86. In recognition of his contributions, the basketball court at St. Anthony’s was named after him in 2016.

Authoring and Impact Beyond Basketball

Besides coaching, Alfieri ran the All American Basketball Camp for over 50 years. He also authored a book about his mentor and Hall of Fame coach Joe Lapchick. The book, titled ‘Lapchick: The Life of a Legendary Player and Coach in the Glory Days of Basketball,’ is based on interviews with basketball legends. Alfieri’s influence extended beyond basketball, as he also taught history at Hicksville High School and created a sports book club.

Alfieri’s legacy is one of meaningful impact on Long Island basketball and the lives of many players and students. Arrangements for Alfieri’s visitation and funeral mass have been scheduled, offering an opportunity for the community to honor his contributions.