Basketball Legend Bob Thomason Receives Prestigious Stagg Award of Merit

Former Pacific Men's Basketball Coach Bob Thomason to Receive Stagg Award of Merit

In a career that spanned over two decades, Bob Thomason, the former head coach of the Pacific men's basketball team, has been selected to receive the prestigious Amos Alonzo Stagg Award of Merit. The award is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of sports, and Thomason's outstanding coaching tenure at Pacific has earned him this recognition.

A Legacy of Success

Thomason's journey with Pacific began as a student-athlete, where he established himself as a standout player. During his senior year, he earned all-conference honors and ranked seventh on the school's career free throw percentage list. This strong foundation set the stage for Thomason's future accomplishments.

After graduating from Pacific, Thomason returned as the head coach of the men's basketball team in 1988. Over the next 25 years, he led the Tigers to five NCAA tournament appearances and was named Big West Coach of the Year five times. His impressive 436-317 record is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the university's athletics program.

Honoring a Basketball Legend

The Amos Alonzo Stagg Award of Merit, named after the legendary college football coach, recognizes exceptional achievements in athletics and coaching. Thomason's selection for this honor is a reflection of his enduring impact on the Pacific community and the sport of basketball.

Thomason will be presented with the Stagg Award of Merit at the Pacific Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony on February 23. The event will celebrate his remarkable career and the lasting legacy he has created at the university.

Continuing the Legacy

Although Thomason retired as head coach in 2013, his connection to Pacific men's basketball remains strong. He currently serves as an analyst for the team's ESPN+ broadcasts, providing insight and commentary on the game he loves.

Thomason's induction into the Pacific Athletics Hall of Fame and receipt of the Stagg Award of Merit is a fitting tribute to his incredible career and dedication to the sport of basketball. His impact on the university's athletics program will continue to be felt for generations to come.

