Basketball Ireland's Instagram Disabled: Government Intervention Sought

Basketball Ireland's Instagram Disabled: Calls for Government Intervention

A Sudden Silence

This past Sunday, February 11th, Basketball Ireland was met with an unexpected silence. The association discovered that it had lost access to its official Instagram page. The loss of this platform, a vital part of their digital outreach, left the organization in a state of disarray. After days of uncertainty and attempts to rectify the situation, Basketball Ireland received confirmation from Meta, the parent company of Instagram, on Wednesday, February 14th. The news was not what they had hoped for: their Instagram page had been permanently disabled.

A Fight for Justice

Basketball Ireland is now appealing this decision, as they firmly believe there is no legitimate reason for Meta's actions. As a National Governing Body focused solely on promoting basketball within Ireland, the organization is adamant that their posts did not violate any community guidelines or policies. This situation has prompted Basketball Ireland to reach out to the Government and Sport Ireland for support, as they navigate the complexities of this unprecedented situation.

The Israel Match Factor

In their official statement, Basketball Ireland acknowledged the added attention brought on by the recent FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier match against Israel. While the organization is aware of the controversy surrounding the game, they are steadfast in their stance that nothing posted on their social media channels warrants the permanent disablement of their Instagram page. The association remains committed to showcasing Irish basketball across all levels, from grassroots to elite international competition.

As Basketball Ireland continues to fight for the reinstatement of their Instagram page, they will maintain their presence on other social media platforms, including X, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn. A new Instagram account has been created and can be found by searching for @ireland.basketball. The organization is hopeful that, with the support of the Government and Sport Ireland, they will be able to resolve this issue and restore their connection with their dedicated followers on Instagram.

