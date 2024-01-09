Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager’s Tragic Death

The basketball games between San Tan Valley Combs and American Leadership Gilbert North, scheduled for Thursday and January 25, have been called off. This decision emerges from the emotionally charged aftermath of Preston Lord’s violent death, a junior basketball player from Combs who was assaulted at a Halloween party on October 28 and succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The Ripples of Grief

The untimely demise of the young athlete has sent shockwaves through the community and sparked widespread discussion. Further fuel to the flame was added when an inappropriate comment about Preston Lord was made by a player from Gilbert Mesquite during a junior varsity basketball game on December 6. This led to the abrupt halt of the game and the cancellation of a subsequent varsity game.

Comprehensive Investigation

Both schools launched investigations into the incident, with the support of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Combs High School, which is still grappling with the loss of Lord, has hung a poster of him in their gymnasium as a tribute. The school is also reviewing the basketball schedule to prevent any future instances that might put the team in an emotionally challenging position.

The Gilbert Goons Connection

An investigation by The Arizona Republic has implicated a group of southeast Valley teenagers, known as the ‘Gilbert Goons,’ in Lord’s death. This revelation has amplified concerns among students, activists, and parents in the community.