Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John’s Standout, Coach, and Author

The world of basketball mourns the loss of Gus Alfieri, an accomplished former St. John’s basketball player, high school coach, and author, who passed away at the age of 87. His death was announced by St. John’s University, informed by a family member. The cause of death was not disclosed.

A Stellar Collegiate Career

Alfieri’s prowess on the basketball court was evident during his time at St. John’s University. He was instrumental in leading the university to victory in the 1959 National Invitation Tournament, scoring 15 points in the championship game. Over his three seasons from 1956 to 1959, Alfieri averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds across 72 games. His substantial contribution to the game was acknowledged when he was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in October 2023.

Accomplished High School Coach

After his collegiate career, Alfieri transitioned into coaching and found considerable success at Saint Anthony’s High School in Long Island. His coaching tenure saw him accumulate 328 wins, two New York State championships, and four NSCHSAA titles between 1968 and 1986. To honor his impact on the game, the basketball court at Saint Anthony’s was named after him in 2016.

Off the Court: Author and Mentor

Beyond his coaching duties, Alfieri was also known for running the All American Basketball Camp for over five decades. He also showcased his literary skills by authoring a biography of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach who served as his mentor at St. John’s. The book, titled ‘Lapchick: The Life of a Legendary Player and Coach in the Glory Days of Basketball,’ is based on interviews with basketball legends including Lou Carnesecca, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Knight, and John Wooden.

St. John’s University announced that visitation for Alfieri will be held at Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown, with a funeral mass scheduled at Christ the King Church in Commack.