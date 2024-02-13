Basketball Coach Jeff Linder Urges Wyoming Fans: 'Show Up and Support Us!'

Basketball Coach Jeff Linder's Plea: "Show Up, Wyoming!"

Advertisment

February 13, 2024 - The University of Wyoming's fourth-year head basketball coach, Jeff Linder, is grappling with an unexpected challenge: low attendance at home games. Despite a robust start to the season and a recent victory over Colorado Christian with a score of 102-69, Linder can't shake off his concern about the lack of fan support.

A Disheartening Reality

Linder's frustration is palpable. The team's competitive performance in the Mountain West conference, with 12 wins under their belt, should have been met with enthusiastic cheers and packed stands. Instead, Linder is left questioning the reasons behind the dwindling attendance, particularly from students.

Advertisment

"It's unacceptable," Linder asserts. "Our team is performing well, and we need that energy from the crowd to keep pushing forward."

The Search for Solutions

Linder is keenly aware that the lack of attendance is not a reflection of the team's performance. He believes it's a matter of interest and engagement. To address this issue, he's actively seeking ways to increase attendance and support for the team.

Advertisment

"We're more than just a basketball team," Linder explains. "We're a part of this community, and we want to share our passion for the game with everyone."

Rallying the Troops

With the next home game against Nicholls State scheduled for Thursday night, Linder is making a heartfelt plea to the student body and the larger Wyoming community: "Show up, Wyoming! Your support can make all the difference."

Advertisment

As the Cowboys prepare to take on their next opponent, Linder remains hopeful that the stands will be filled with fans cheering them on. After all, as he so eloquently puts it, "Basketball is a team sport - and that includes our fans."

Key Points: