Basketball Classic Concludes in Belize City: A Leap Towards Youth Inclusion in Sports

In the heart of Belize City, the local council and the Child Advisory Body recently wrapped up their much-anticipated Christmas Peewee Basketball Classic. The two-week long event was not just a game, but a platform designed to nurture the athletic prowess of young basketball enthusiasts.

Boosting Talent Through Friendly Matches

The series culminated in a friendly exhibition match featuring the young program participants, who showcased their newly honed skills, resulting from weeks of rigorous training and practice. The game was not about winning or losing but more about learning, improving, and enjoying the spirit of the sport.

Parents vs. Dragons: A Special Encounter

What followed next was an enthralling encounter that saw the parents of the Peewee players squaring off against the 'infamous Dragons.' This team was no ordinary one; it included the dynamic Deputy Mayor Pollard and several councilor candidates, adding a dash of political flavor to the sporting event. The match was a testament to the camaraderie and sportsmanship that basketball fosters.

Gratitude and Future Prospects

The Belize City Council extended its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Bernard Wagner and Councillor Kaya Cattouse for their relentless efforts in advocating youth inclusion in sports. The success of the event was also ascribed to the participants, their supportive parents, the formidable Dragons team, and the dedicated young volunteers who worked behind the scenes. With this successful event, the council expressed high hopes and excitement for future basketball activities.