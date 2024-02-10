Basketball Brackets Bloom in the Northeast: Regional Round Showdown

In the heart of the 2023-2024 basketball season, local boys and girls teams in the Northeast Regional are set to face off in a thrilling display of skill and determination. With the conclusion of the Region Tournaments, the MHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament brackets are taking shape, and Scorebook Live is providing updates on the advancing teams and their first-round matchups for next week.

Girls Basketball: Seeds of Triumph

In the girls' 7A category, St. Martin has claimed the top seed in Region 4, while Hernando's girls have secured the number one spot in Region 1-7A. Myrtle has emerged as the top seed in Region 2-1A girls, and Booneville has taken the one seed in 3A Region 1 girls.

Boys Basketball: Upsets and Underdogs

The boys' basketball scene is equally enthralling. Pascagoula has seized the top seed in the Region 4-6A, while Madison Central's boys have pulled off an upset against Region 2-7A regular-season champion Starkville, clinching the top playoff seed.

Home Advantage: A Crucial Element

When two teams from the same region meet in the playoffs, the higher seed will always have the home advantage. In softball and baseball, the higher seeded team will host games 1 and 3 in the first round, while the lower seeded team will host game 2. For basketball, the higher seed will host rounds 1 and 2 and must wear white jerseys. In the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, the team designated with an 'H' on the bracket will be the home team.

In soccer, the higher seed will always be the home team, except for the second round in Class 5A, 6A, and 7A, where the home team will be determined by previous game results.

As the last day for area games approaches on January 30th, and area brackets are due by January 31st, the maximum number of contests allowed is 30 games. The regional round matchups for various sports, including softball, baseball, basketball, and soccer, are detailed on the webpage, along with coliseum maps, coaching information packets, and bus driver instructions.

In this electrifying season, the Northeast Regional is proving to be a breeding ground for exceptional talent, fierce competition, and nail-biting finishes. As the basketball brackets continue to bloom, the stage is set for an unforgettable showdown.

The regional round matchups for local boys and girls basketball teams in the 2023-2024 season are now available, offering a comprehensive look at the games played through Saturday's sub-regional matchups. Quick links to tournament brackets for girls in categories 1A to 7A and boys in categories 1A to 7A can be found, as well as sub-region scores, area basketball brackets, tournament results, and coaches committee representatives.

For those interested in the Northwest, Northeast, South, and Central regions, there are specific sections with coliseum maps, coaching information packets, and bus driver instructions. With the MHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament brackets taking shape, the excitement is palpable as teams vie for the top spots and make their mark in the world of basketball.