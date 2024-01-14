en English
Africa

Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), an ambitious offshoot of the National Basketball Association (NBA), is grappling with financial instability as it strives to carve a niche in the African sports arena. Entering its fourth season, the League is battling to generate a substantial audience, which has resulted in mounting losses and disrupted operations across various developing economies.

Obama’s Involvement and The Struggle for Sustainability

Despite the strategic advisement of former US President Barack Obama, the BAL is finding it increasingly strenuous to establish its presence in a region predominantly dominated by soccer. The League’s struggle for sustainability is palpable, with some teams even grappling with timely payments to players. The funds procured from investors in 2021 are depleting at an alarming rate as the League aspires to expand further.

Creating an Illusion of Success

In a desperate attempt to create the impression of a more extensive following, the League has resorted to measures such as bussing in fans to increase attendance at games. This move, however, only underscores the League’s struggle to draw crowds organically, further highlighting the challenges it faces.

Lessons from the Past and The Way Forward

This initiative signifies the NBA’s most significant international expansion effort since its endeavor to tap into the Chinese market two decades ago, leveraging Yao Ming’s popularity. The trials faced by the BAL underscore the complexity of sports league expansions into novel markets where establishing a solid fan base and achieving financial sustainability are intricate processes. The BAL’s 2023 final held in Kigali, Rwanda, was a testament to the League’s potential, but it left the sustainability of the League under a cloud of uncertainty.

Africa Business Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

