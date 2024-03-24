Basindanan's Late Header Seals Victory for FEU Over Ateneo in Thrilling UAAP Season 86 Clash

MANILA -- In a gripping showdown at the UP Diliman Football Stadium, Sherwin Basindanan emerged as the hero for Far Eastern University (FEU), propelling them to a nail-biting 2-1 victory against Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 86 men's football tournament. The match, which took place on a vibrant Sunday, saw Basindanan delivering a crucial header five minutes into stoppage time, ensuring the Tamaraws extended their winning streak to six matches.

Match Highlights: FEU vs. Ateneo

The game kicked off with both teams showing strong determination, but it was FEU's Karl Absalon who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, marking his fourth goal of the season. However, the Tamaraws faced a significant hurdle before the break as Khent Velasquez was sent off with a red card. Despite being down to ten men, FEU displayed resilience. Ateneo's Kofi Agyei eventually found the back of the net in the 77th minute, leveling the score and setting the stage for a tense finale. Yet, it was Basindanan who had the last word, his decisive header crushing Ateneo's hopes and solidifying FEU's top spot in the standings with 18 points.

FEU's triumph over Ateneo wasn't just another win; it was a testament to the team's relentless spirit and tactical prowess. Head Coach Albert Besa lauded the team's effort, especially praising Basindanan's hunger for the goal and the collective effort that led to the winning moment. With this victory, FEU not only preserved their impressive streak but also reinforced their position as the team to beat in the tournament.

Upcoming Challenges

Looking ahead, the Tamaraws are set to face Adamson University on April 11, aiming to continue their victorious run. On the same day, Ateneo will seek redemption against the University of Santo Tomas, hoping to bounce back from this setback. As the UAAP Season 86 men's football tournament progresses, the competition is heating up, with every match proving crucial in the race for the championship.

The dramatic win by FEU over Ateneo serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and thrilling nature of football. With key players stepping up when it matters most, the Tamaraws have showcased their championship credentials, setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the season. As fans and teams alike look forward to the upcoming matches, the question remains: can anyone halt FEU's march towards glory?