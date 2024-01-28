Basil Zempilas Controversy: 6 News Australia Announces Review After Backlash

The online landscape was recently set ablaze as the Victorian streaming service, 6 News Australia, shared a video clip featuring Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. In the video, Zempilas seemed to jest that the women's Australian Open finals resembled 'a reserves game'. The video clip was met with swift and severe backlash, accusations of misogyny directed at Zempilas raining down from all corners of the internet.

Deleted Post and the Ensuing Controversy

Soon after the uproar, the original post on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, was removed. This development only stoked the flames of controversy, with critics questioning the transparency and integrity of the news outlet. Amid the storm of criticism, it was announced that 6 News Australia would conduct a thorough review of its practices.

Leonardo Puglisi, the 16-year-old founder of 6 News Australia, addressed the issue directly. Asserting that the video was not 'deliberately edited' to omit context that might have softened the perceived harshness of Zempilas's comment, Puglisi made it clear that the review was a direct response to the online backlash. This move signals the channel's commitment to addressing public concerns about the handling of the video and the allegations of propagating fake news.

The Impact of Zempilas's Comment

Despite Zempilas's attempt to clarify his remarks and insist they were misconstrued, the controversy has cast a long shadow over the Australian Open finals, won by Aryna Sabalenka. The backlash has even led to discussions about the potential impact on Zempilas's political career and the image of the city of Perth. While the full implications of this controversy are yet to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the power and responsibility that lies in the hands of the media.