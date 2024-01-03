en English
Investments

Baseball’s Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Baseball’s Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.

Known for their sterling success in baseball, the illustrious Veeck family has recently entered a new sporting realm as they become minority owners of Larne Football Club. The club, a shining star in the Northern Ireland Football League (NILF) Premiership, welcomes this new chapter with open arms.

Vision Aligned with Ambition

Kenny Bruce, the current owner of Larne F.C., expressed his pleasure in the addition of the Veeck family to the club’s ownership structure. He highlighted a shared vision between the two parties – one that dreams big and aims for unprecedented success. Bruce pointed out that the Veecks’ storied history in sports aligns seamlessly with the club’s culture and ambitions, hinting at a beneficial partnership on the horizon.

Continued Success on and off the Field

Since Kenny Bruce’s acquisition of the club in 2018, Larne F.C. has enjoyed a surge in success both on the field and in fan engagement. Thanks to Bruce’s strategic investments in facilities and player development, the club has managed to elevate its performance and cultivate a passionate following. The addition of the Veeck family forms a part of the club’s ‘phase two plans,’ an initiative aimed at maintaining their upward trajectory and bringing a wealth of opportunities to their home ground, Inver Park.

A New Chapter for the Veeck Family

Representing the Veeck family, Night Train Veeck expressed his excitement about their foray into soccer. Venturing into a new sport, the family aims to leverage their knowledge and experience to further enhance the club’s performance and solidify its esteemed position in Northern Irish football. In addition to sporting success, the Veeck family pledged their support for the club’s ongoing efforts to foster community spirit and bring joy to its supporters. The family’s involvement in Larne F.C. signifies their commitment to contributing positively to the world of sports and their determination to make a difference in the lives of fans.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

