Wake Forest Baseball Begins 2024 with High Hopes and Number One Ranking

Wake Forest's baseball team, under the stewardship of Coach Tom Walter, is poised to begin the 2024 season with elevated aspirations. The Demon Deacons have been ranked number one in not just one, but two prestigious preseason polls - D1Baseball and Perfect Game. This distinguished recognition trails the team's striking performance in the 2023 season where they advanced to the College World Series. Notwithstanding, their journey was cut short when they fell to LSU in Omaha.

Ranking: A Mark of Honor, Not Definitive Success

In a recent press conference, Walter compared the number one ranking to being tagged 'Most Likely To Succeed.' While he accepted the ranking as an honor, he clarified it doesn't guarantee future success. His focus remains unwavering on the forthcoming season, with the kickoff game against Fordham.

Players Echo Coaches' Sentiments

First baseman Nick Kurtz and pitcher Josh Hartle reiterate the sentiments of their coach. To them, the shared objective is clear - to win a national championship. Hartle, in particular, is anticipated to assume a pivotal role in the pitching staff after the exit of influential players like Rhett Lowder, who left a significant legacy on the team.

Upcoming Challenges

The team's itinerary for the season encompasses matches against Illinois, Akron, UNC Greensboro, North Carolina A&T, and a crucial ACC opening series against Duke. The Demon Deacons are all set to expand on their previous accomplishments and work relentlessly towards their ultimate aim - clinching the national title.