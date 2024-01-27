Ross Stripling Reinvents His Game: Introduces 'Deathball' to His Pitching Arsenal

Professional baseball pitcher, Ross Stripling, has taken a step forward to redefine his game by introducing a new pitch - the 'Deathball' into his repertoire. This innovative pitching technique, characterized by a significant downward move and a negligible horizontal deviation, is designed to outwit batters with its deceptive appearance. Initially, it poses as a fastball, only to make a sharp downward break, confounding the hitters.

The Rising Trend of 'Deathball'

The 'Deathball' has been gaining traction in recent times, thanks to its high-profile deployment by Jordan Montgomery in the postseason. This unique pitch has since seen a spike in popularity among pitchers during the offseason, mirroring a similar trend with the 'sweeper'. The 'Deathball' is a gyro slider designed to induce more swings and misses, thereby leading to an increase in strikeouts.

Stripling's Anticipated Game Upswing

Stripling, a right-handed pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, is entering his ninth season in the big leagues. His previous season was marked by a challenging 5.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, with 70 strikeouts to 16 walks over 89 innings. However, he's not one to back down from a challenge. He feels his current arsenal doesn't miss enough bats and believes the introduction of the 'Deathball' could be the game-changer he needs.

The 'Deathball': A Game Changer?

As Stripling prepares for the 2024 season, he is optimistic that the 'Deathball' will enhance his performance on the mound. His recent workout north of Houston, where he demonstrated the 'Deathball', left spectators impressed, hinting at a potential upswing in his game. As a swingman for the San Francisco baseball team, Stripling's new pitch could potentially bring about a significant shift in his performance, making the upcoming season one to watch for baseball fans.