Kansas City Royals Welcome Adam Frazier: A Strategic Move or a Gamble?

As the baseball season draws near, the Kansas City Royals have inked second baseman Adam Frazier to a one-year contract. A seasoned player and former All-Star, the 32-year-old Frazier is expected to move into the starting second baseman role, potentially pushing Michael Massey into the minor leagues with AAA Omaha.

Unfolding Strategy of the Royals

While the financial details of Frazier's contract remain under wraps, the signing appears to align with the Royals' offseason blueprint of roping in older players that mirror the skillsets of their younger counterparts. Similar patterns were noticed in earlier signings such as Hunter Renfroe. This raises intriguing questions about the Royals' strategy and the future trajectory of their younger players. Rumors are also swirling about a potential trade involving Massey, although this appears complex given the comparable performance projections of both Frazier and Massey.

Frazier's Impact and Team's Future Outlook

Frazier, a left-handed hitter, posted .240/.300/.396 with the Orioles over 445 plate appearances last season. While his offensive numbers have been somewhat lackluster for the better part of four seasons, he stands out as one of the better contact hitters in baseball. Additionally, Frazier's ability to play at the corner outfield could provide room for both him and Massey to be in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.

Spring Training: A Time for Clarity

As Spring Training looms, the Royals' steps appear more logical concerning pitchers, but the reasoning behind their position player acquisitions remains shrouded in ambiguity. It is hoped that the impending Spring Training will bring more clarity to the team's plans and strategies. The Royals have already surpassed their 2023 payroll by a considerable margin, indicating a surge in spending with an eye on competitiveness in the 2024 season.