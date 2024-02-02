Kansas City Royals Foundation Celebrates Black History Month with Free Museum Admissions

In an act of commemoration and education, the Kansas City Royals Foundation is offering free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) throughout the month of February. This initiative is aligned with the celebration of Black History Month and aims to educate visitors about the transformative tale of the Negro Leagues and their substantial influence on American history and civil rights.

Fostering Knowledge & Acknowledging History

The NLBM, located at 1616 East 18th St., is an essential civil rights institution and a significant educational resource. It preserves the rich history of African-American Baseball, offering an in-depth look into the players who changed not only the game but also the nation. The free admission initiative by the Kansas City Royals Foundation is a commendable step towards making this knowledge accessible to all.

Increasing Footfall: An Encouraging Trend

In 2023, the museum witnessed a footfall of over 14,000 visitors, including school and youth groups, during February. The foundation supported this cause by donating $120,000. This year, the foundation hopes to see an even larger number of visitors, thereby spreading awareness and knowledge about the Negro Leagues' untold stories and their significant influence on civil rights movements.

