en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

David Ortiz Swings, Misses, and Dances at His Baby’s Gender Reveal Party

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
David Ortiz Swings, Misses, and Dances at His Baby’s Gender Reveal Party

David Ortiz, the celebrated former Boston Red Sox player and revered postseason hitter, recently had an amusing episode during a gender reveal party for his fourth child. Despite his stellar baseball career, Ortiz amusingly missed a gentle pitch aimed for the gender reveal, sparking laughter and enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

A Swing and a Miss

Together with his girlfriend María Yeribell Martínez, Ortiz arranged a baseball-themed event to announce the gender of their forthcoming baby. An Instagram video posted on Pio Deportes’ official account captured the moment Ortiz swung and missed at the gender reveal pitch, much to the amusement of the attendees. This unexpected miss serves as a gentle reminder that in sports, and indeed in life, nothing is guaranteed.

Blue Confetti Rains Down

Despite the miss, the party continued in high spirits as blue confetti rained down, revealing that the couple was expecting a son. This joyous news marks the arrival of Ortiz’s fourth child, complementing his existing family of three children from previous relationships. The attendees reveled in the scene, with Ortiz himself laughing off his whiff and turning the moment into an entertaining dance.

Ortiz: A Charismatic Personality On and Off the Diamond

Renowned for his charismatic personality, Ortiz continues to entertain even outside of the baseball diamond. His successful 20-year MLB career, during which he amassed an impressive batting average, ended in 2016. Since retiring, Ortiz transitioned into a TV analyst role for MLB on Fox, further leveraging his charisma and deep understanding of the sport to engage with audiences. Amid personal challenges related to family matters, Ortiz maintains his charisma and entertainment factor, as evidenced by the lighthearted happenings at his recent gender reveal party.

0
Baseball
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heindl Center Unveils Eclectic Lineup for Spring 2024 Season

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals

By Salman Khan

Rickie Weeks: From MLB Stardom to Leadership in Baseball Management

By Salman Khan

Jake Reed's Rollercoaster Ride: The Up and Downs of His 2023 MLB Season

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and B ...
@Baseball · 2 hours
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and B ...
heart comment 0
Baltimore Orioles’ Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?

By Salman Khan

Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players’ ADPs

By Salman Khan

NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
Boston Red Sox’s Resolutions for 2024: A Tale of Challenges and Opportunities

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox's Resolutions for 2024: A Tale of Challenges and Opportunities
LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce

By Salman Khan

LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce
Latest Headlines
World News
AI in Sports Journalism: A Game Changer or a Misstep?
2 mins
AI in Sports Journalism: A Game Changer or a Misstep?
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to Retain Starting Position Despite Odsonne Edouard's Return
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to Retain Starting Position Despite Odsonne Edouard's Return
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Stakes, Challenges, and Global Implications
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Stakes, Challenges, and Global Implications
Icemen Versus Solar Bears: A Showdown To Kick Off The ECHL's 2024 Season
3 mins
Icemen Versus Solar Bears: A Showdown To Kick Off The ECHL's 2024 Season
University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenger in Viral TikTok Race
3 mins
University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenger in Viral TikTok Race
Golden Generation's Thorny Path: From England's Football Heroes to Struggling Managers
3 mins
Golden Generation's Thorny Path: From England's Football Heroes to Struggling Managers
Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move
Mattress Mack's High-Stake College Football Bets Result in $10.25 Million Loss Over Three Years
5 mins
Mattress Mack's High-Stake College Football Bets Result in $10.25 Million Loss Over Three Years
Minnesota Ushers in 2024 with Landmark Legislative Changes
5 mins
Minnesota Ushers in 2024 with Landmark Legislative Changes
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
58 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
1 hour
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app