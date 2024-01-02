David Ortiz Swings, Misses, and Dances at His Baby’s Gender Reveal Party

David Ortiz, the celebrated former Boston Red Sox player and revered postseason hitter, recently had an amusing episode during a gender reveal party for his fourth child. Despite his stellar baseball career, Ortiz amusingly missed a gentle pitch aimed for the gender reveal, sparking laughter and enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

A Swing and a Miss

Together with his girlfriend María Yeribell Martínez, Ortiz arranged a baseball-themed event to announce the gender of their forthcoming baby. An Instagram video posted on Pio Deportes’ official account captured the moment Ortiz swung and missed at the gender reveal pitch, much to the amusement of the attendees. This unexpected miss serves as a gentle reminder that in sports, and indeed in life, nothing is guaranteed.

Blue Confetti Rains Down

Despite the miss, the party continued in high spirits as blue confetti rained down, revealing that the couple was expecting a son. This joyous news marks the arrival of Ortiz’s fourth child, complementing his existing family of three children from previous relationships. The attendees reveled in the scene, with Ortiz himself laughing off his whiff and turning the moment into an entertaining dance.

Ortiz: A Charismatic Personality On and Off the Diamond

Renowned for his charismatic personality, Ortiz continues to entertain even outside of the baseball diamond. His successful 20-year MLB career, during which he amassed an impressive batting average, ended in 2016. Since retiring, Ortiz transitioned into a TV analyst role for MLB on Fox, further leveraging his charisma and deep understanding of the sport to engage with audiences. Amid personal challenges related to family matters, Ortiz maintains his charisma and entertainment factor, as evidenced by the lighthearted happenings at his recent gender reveal party.