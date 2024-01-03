en English
Baseball

David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel’s Baseball-Themed Baby Gender Reveal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel’s Baseball-Themed Baby Gender Reveal

David Ortiz, popularly recognized as the retired MLB legend, and his partner, Maria Yeribel, are gearing up to welcome their first child together. In the spirit of Ortiz’s illustrious baseball career, their gender reveal party was aptly baseball-themed, held in early January 2024. A moment of hilarity ensued when Ortiz, known for his prowess on the pitch, humorously missed a swing. The resultant burst of blue confetti indicated the couple is expecting a son.

From Sports to Personal Life: Ortiz’s Journey

David Ortiz, fondly remembered for his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, has remained a constant fixture in the public eye even after his retirement. His partner, Maria, has been instrumental in providing glimpses into their opulent lifestyle through her Instagram account, where she’s amassed over 312,000 followers. Despite a successful sports career with 541 home runs, Ortiz’s miss during the gender reveal party led to some light-hearted jesting on social media. However, the couple remained unfazed, basking in the joy of their impending parenthood.

Family Matters: Ortiz’s Past and Future

Ortiz’s personal life has been as much of a public interest as his sports career. After a marriage spanning 25 years, Ortiz and his ex-wife Tiffany announced their separation in 2021. The divorce was finalized in 2023, with both parties deciding to start a new chapter as friends and co-parents to their children. Ortiz is already a father to three children: Alexandra and D’Angelo with Tiffany, and Jessica from a previous relationship. His son, D’Angelo, seems to be following in his father’s footsteps, also pursuing baseball. With the new baby on the way, Ortiz is set to become a father for the fourth time.

Legacy: Hall of Famer to Analyst

Ortiz’s legacy extends beyond his family and personal life. After concluding his baseball career, he joined FOX Sports as an analyst, continuing to contribute to the sport he loves. His contributions were recognized when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. As Ortiz and Maria look forward to welcoming their son, they continue to celebrate life’s milestones, symbolized by their ‘New Year New Baby’ gender reveal party.

Baseball
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

