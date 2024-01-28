Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash for GoFundMe Appeal Amidst Wealth Controversy

Actress Alyssa Milano, best known for her role in 'Charmed,' is facing criticism for launching a GoFundMe campaign seeking $10,000 in donations to finance her son's baseball team's trip to Cooperstown, Ohio. The controversy emerges from the disparity between Milano's reported personal wealth of $4 million and her plea for public contributions. Milano's husband, David Bugliari, is a well-known agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), prompting further questions about their need for public funding.

Milano's Financial Support and Backlash

Despite the backlash, Milano defended her actions, stating she has consistently supported the team. She has purchased uniforms and paid the dues of children unable to afford them. However, the controversy escalated when Milano was spotted driving a custom 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S, priced around $200,000. This display of wealth, juxtaposed against her GoFundMe appeal for $10,000, fueled the debate about her fundraising efforts.

GoFundMe Campaign Surpasses Goal

The campaign, nonetheless, surpassed its goal, raising over $11,000, thanks to contributions from 329 donors. While critics argue that her wealth should have covered the team's expenses, supporters point to the successful fundraising as validation of her approach. Milano and her family, including son Milo and daughter Elizabella, reside in a $2.5 million home within a gated community and send their children to private schools.

Milano's Activism and Past Controversies

Notably, Milano has a history of political activism. Her advocacy includes promoting the 'Me Too' movement and campaigning for gun control. However, she has also faced criticism for actions viewed as hypocritical. For instance, she supported the 'defund the police' movement, but later called the police for a personal matter. This latest controversy is another addition to her complex public narrative, balancing her activism, personal wealth, and public appeals for financial support.