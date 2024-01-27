Age and Identity Fraud Reemerges among Amateur Baseball Players in the Dominican Republic

Age and identity fraud, a plague that once marred the amateur baseball landscape in the Dominican Republic, seemed to have been significantly curbed following the introduction of Major League Baseball's (MLB) investigations unit. However, recent reports indicate a worrying resurgence in such cases, throwing the world of international signings into disarray and disrupting the lives of young athletes and the talent acquisition strategies of MLB teams.

Return of the Age Fraud Dilemma

The MLB has seen over 50 players have their deals with teams nullified recently due to misrepresentation of ages, although the exact count remains elusive, owing to the lack of an official record for handshake agreements with underage athletes. These informal agreements, which are technically forbidden, often involve teams committing to players as young as 12 years old. The spike in fraudulent cases has led to the collapse of both current signings and future agreements.

MLB Teams in Turmoil

The ripple effect of this reemergence has been felt by MLB teams including the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Oakland A's. Some players, who were expected to draw large bonuses, are now under intense scrutiny. The lack of oversight, a rise in early dealings with young players, and the circulation of information about such arrangements through industry networks are contributing factors to this issue.

MLB's Response and Possible Solutions

MLB's Age and Identity Investigation department does conduct checks on international amateurs, but it does not track early handshake deals, leading to incomplete data on the extent of the problem. The introduction of an international draft system, which MLB believes could prevent early deals, is yet to find agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The MLBPA, although not representing amateur players, plays a pivotal role in negotiating the entry systems for amateurs and now also represents minor leaguers.