Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Wins $1M Bet on Michigan’s Rose Bowl Victory

Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, celebrated an immense victory with a $1 million betting win, following Michigan’s triumph at the Rose Bowl. This became a moment of redemption for the sports entrepreneur, who had declared intentions of quitting gambling after a substantial loss in an NFL bet. The Michigan Wolverines, Portnoy’s alma mater, clinched the victory in a thrilling overtime finale against the Alabama Crimson Tide, ending the game with a score of 27-20.

Portnoy’s Bet and the Decisive Victory

Portnoy wagered his $1 million bet on the Michigan Wolverines at the start of last month. His faith in his alma mater’s prowess was no secret, as he had been confidently posting about Michigan’s win for a long time. His joke about buying the entire state of Alabama, should his bet cash in, was a testament to his confidence in Michigan’s victory. As the Wolverines maintained their undefeated streak this season, they brought themselves a step closer to the national championship.

The Winning Moment and Reaction

When Michigan finally secured their victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, Portnoy’s ecstatic reaction was evident in his social media post. He expressed immense joy at his team’s win and the significant amount he won on the bet. This victory was especially meaningful for Portnoy, who had been facing backlash for putting his reality TV show behind a paywall and had recently opened up about his split from his ex-girlfriend.

Looking Ahead: The National Championship

Despite the significant win, Portnoy emphasized the importance of the upcoming national championship game, where Michigan will face either Texas Longhorns or Washington Huskies. This game, to be held soon, is expected to draw a significant crowd and betting interest. With Michigan’s winning streak and the team’s unity, the championship game promises to be an eventful affair.