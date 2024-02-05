Barry Ferguson Points out Celtic's Struggles in Jota's Absence

Former Rangers captain, Barry Ferguson, has ignited conversation after publicly voicing his observations about the state of Celtic FC. According to Ferguson, the absence of Jota, a prominent figure in Celtic's previous seasons, is significantly impacting the team's performance and playing style.

Jota's Absence Felt at Celtic FC

In recent statements, Barry Ferguson conveyed his belief that Celtic FC misses the influence of Jota. The player, who was a pivotal figure in their team, transferred to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League during the last summer for an estimated €25 million. However, Jota has found himself estranged from the squad, facing exclusion and unable to secure a move to West Ham due to ongoing tax complications.

Consequently, Celtic's performance appears to have taken a hit. The team notably faltered against Aberdeen, a slip-up that Ferguson suggests could be attributed to Jota's absence. Furthermore, Celtic is undergoing a shift in playing style under their new manager who took over following Ange Postecoglou's departure. Ferguson describes the current Celtic team as more pedestrian and slower in tempo, a change that could potentially favor their adversaries.

Underwhelming Replacement

Adding to the concern, Ferguson has also weighed in on Jota's replacement, Luis Palma. In an unfavorable comparison, Palma has been labeled as a downgrade. Jota's ability to alter the course of games and shine during critical moments is, according to Ferguson, something that Palma has yet to replicate.

Impact on Celtic's Season

The absence of Jota and the underperformance of his replacement could have a significant impact on Celtic's season. Ferguson's comments have sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike, with many agreeing with his assessment. As Celtic FC continues to navigate through this transitional phase, all eyes will be on how they adapt, evolve and strive to overcome these challenges.