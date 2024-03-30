Barrigada's Annual Egg Hunt Draws Crowds with Over 6,000 Eggs and Fun Activities

Hundreds of enthusiastic children and their parents flocked to the Tiyan Baseball and Softball fields this Saturday, marking the highly anticipated return of Barrigada's Annual Egg Hunt. The event, spearheaded by Barrigada Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, saw the local community come together for a celebration filled with joy, laughter, and plenty of Easter eggs.

Community Spirit in Full Swing

From early in the morning, families began gathering under the large canopy, eagerly awaiting the start of the egg hunt. Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, with the help of the mayor's office staff and Barrigada Municipal Council volunteers, ensured the day was perfectly orchestrated. "The best part of today is seeing our children, not only from Barrigada but throughout the island, having fun and enjoying themselves with their families," Blas remarked. The staff meticulously scattered over 6,000 plastic eggs across two fields, catering to different age groups, ensuring every child had a fair chance at the hunt.

A Day of Joyful Discoveries

The egg hunt was a sight to behold, as hundreds of children dashed through the fields, collecting eggs in less than 15 minutes. Families also enjoyed a range of activities, including a visit to the Goats and Giggles petting zoo, which featured an assortment of animals and was an instant hit among the children. "My kids had a lot of fun out there, but I think my younger one enjoyed it more," shared Monique Pajero, who attended the event with her family. The day was filled with memorable moments, from the excitement of the egg hunt to the joy of meeting the Easter Bunny and taking family photos.

Uniting the Community

Volunteers like Jackie San Miguel played a crucial role in bringing the event to life, sharing the joy of witnessing the children's excitement. The event not only provided a fun-filled day for the children but also strengthened community bonds, as families from across the island came together to celebrate. The Barrigada Annual Egg Hunt exemplifies the spirit of community and togetherness, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

As the sun set on a successful day, the community of Barrigada looked forward to future gatherings, with the Annual Egg Hunt setting a high bar for community engagement and celebration. The event underscored the importance of communal activities in fostering connections and bringing joy to families across the region. As families returned home, the echoes of laughter and the sight of smiling faces served as a reminder of the day's success and the enduring spirit of the Barrigada community.