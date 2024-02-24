Barrier Broken: Tegan Johnson Becomes the First Female to Achieve Gold Tab 12 in Ju-Jitsu at Onna Club

As I step into the dojo of Onna Ju-Jitsu Club, the air is thick with anticipation. Today marks a historic moment not just for the club, but for martial arts as a discipline. Tegan Johnson, a 16-year-old prodigy, has shattered a glass ceiling that has stood unchallenged for years. With a decade of relentless training, perseverance, and an unyielding spirit, Johnson has become the first female at the club to achieve the prestigious Gold Tab 12 grading, a feat previously accomplished by only three male senseis. This achievement is not just a personal victory for Johnson; it symbolizes a breakthrough in gender barriers within the martial arts world.

Advertisment

The Journey to Gold

Johnson's journey to this monumental achievement began when she was just six years old. Inspired by the qualities of courage, determination, and honor that Ju-Jitsu embodies, she dedicated herself to mastering the art. Her path was fraught with challenges, yet Johnson's resolve never wavered. In a celebration of her accomplishment, she delivered a PowerPoint presentation themed around the 'This Girl Can' campaign, highlighting her journey and the obstacles she overcame. It was a poignant reminder of the resilience required to break through traditionally male-dominated spaces.

A Culture of Empowerment

Advertisment

The event was also a celebration for the club, with women senseis Connie Tu and Nabila Ayub receiving their black belts, and Sensei John Shaw being awarded his second black belt. This achievement underscores the club's commitment to fostering talent and personal growth, a testament to the culture established by Sensei Mumtaz Khan. The club's ethos extends beyond martial art techniques to include life skills such as public speaking and personal development. With the opening of a new branch at the University of Bradford, the club is set to expand its influence, nurturing future generations of martial artists.

Looking Forward

Johnson's aspirations reach far beyond the dojo. With predictions of high grades in her GCSEs, she is a testament to the balance between academic excellence and athletic prowess. Her ambitions are twofold: to continue competing in national championships and achieve her senior black belt, and to pursue a career as a barrister. Johnson's journey from a young martial arts enthusiast to a pioneering figure in Ju-Jitsu is a compelling narrative of breaking barriers and setting new standards. Her story encourages young girls everywhere to pursue their passions, regardless of the challenges they may face.

In a world often constrained by traditional gender roles, Tegan Johnson's achievement is a beacon of change. It serves as a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished with dedication, hard work, and the courage to challenge the status quo. As the Onna Ju-Jitsu Club continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly produce more trailblazers like Johnson, who not only excel in their chosen fields but also pave the way for others to follow.