Barrett Bunbury Swim Thru Marks 42nd Year with Diverse Competitor Turnout

Ninety swimmers of varying ages plunged into the waters of Leschenault Inlet on February 24, each aiming to achieve their personal best in the 42nd annual Barrett Bunbury Swim Thru. This unique event challenges participants not to be the fastest, but to finish as close as possible to their predicted times, adding a twist to traditional competitive swimming.

Community and Competition Merge

The Barrett Bunbury Swim Thru, a staple in the local sporting calendar, saw swimmers from across the state, including a notable performance by siblings Olivia and Joel Doddy, who emerged as the fastest female and male swimmers, respectively. Olivia, 15, clocked in at 21 minutes and 45.3 seconds, while her brother Joel, 18, completed the 1.6km course in 23 minutes and 11.9 seconds. Yet, the event's core ethos focuses less on speed and more on accuracy, with the main prize awarded to Paul Ison for finishing just 0.7 seconds off his estimated time.

A Tradition of Inclusivity and Philanthropy

The Swim Thru, organized by Errol Barrett, is celebrated for its inclusivity, welcoming competitors from 12 to 88 years of age. This year, 12-year-old Kenna Harris won the under-15 category, and 88-year-old Ron Edwards was honored in the over-80 category, exemplifying the event's broad appeal. Beyond fostering community spirit, the swim also supports local causes, with this year's proceeds donated to the City of Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club, continuing a tradition of philanthropy that complements the competitive spirit of the event.

Looking Forward

As the Barrett Bunbury Swim Thru concludes its 42nd year, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of community sports events that unite participants of all ages and abilities. The success of this year's swim, highlighted by the diverse age range of competitors and the unique challenge of meeting predicted times, underscores the vibrant community spirit and the ongoing relevance of the event in promoting both physical activity and community engagement.

With the Swim Thru now an established tradition, its future seems secure, promising many more years of friendly competition, personal achievements, and community support. As participants and spectators alike reflect on the event's success, there is much anticipation for what the next year will bring, reinforcing the Swim Thru's place in the heart of the local community.