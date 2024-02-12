Barratt Homes Boosts Upton Junior FC with £1500 Donation

Barratt Homes fuels Upton Junior FC's ambition with a £1500 donation

Upton Junior FC, a thriving football club in Cheshire, received an unexpected boost to their aspirations as UK housebuilder Barratt Homes donated £1500 through The Barratt Foundation. The generous contribution will enable the club to purchase new training tracksuits for its 650+ players, who have been making waves in various leagues.

A thriving grassroots club

Upton Junior FC has come a long way since its inception 15 years ago. From humble beginnings, the club has grown exponentially and now caters to over 650 players, offering junior, adult, and women's teams. The club's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the spirit of camaraderie has not gone unnoticed.

"We are incredibly grateful for Barratt Homes' support," says the club's spokesperson. "The new tracksuits will be a tremendous morale booster for our players and will undoubtedly contribute to their success on the pitch."

The Barratt Foundation: Making a difference

Barratt Homes' donation to Upton Junior FC is part of its commitment to making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. The Barratt Foundation, established by Barratt Homes, focuses on supporting grassroots causes that make a tangible difference in people's lives.

"We are proud to support Upton Junior FC," says a Barratt Homes spokesperson. "Their dedication to nurturing talent and fostering community spirit aligns with our values, and we are thrilled to play a part in their journey."

New tracksuits, renewed hope

As Upton Junior FC continues to lead the Mid Cheshire League, the new tracksuits serve as a reminder of the community's faith in their potential. With training sessions on Tuesdays and matches on Saturdays at their 'The Cheshire' home pitch in Upton, the club's players are eager to make the most of this opportunity.

The £1500 donation from Barratt Homes has not only provided Upton Junior FC with essential gear but also reaffirmed the importance of supporting local initiatives. As the partnership between the housebuilder and the football club continues to flourish, the community of Upton looks forward to cheering on its rising stars.

In a world where success often hinges on resources and support, the collaboration between Barratt Homes and Upton Junior FC stands as a testament to the power of community spirit and corporate responsibility. As the players don their new tracksuits and take to the pitch, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a community that believes in their potential.