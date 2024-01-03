Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights

In a pivotal shift in the sporting world, Barranquilla, Colombia, has been divested of its right to host the 2027 Pan American Games. The city’s downfall was its repeated failure to meet contractual obligations, leading to this unprecedented decision by Panam Sports, the governing body of the largest multi-sport event in the Americas.

Unfulfilled Commitments Lead to Barranquilla’s Loss

Despite multiple deadlines and opportunities for rectification, Barranquilla remained unresponsive to the requirements laid out by Panam Sports. The city’s consistent disregard for its commitments led to the eventual revocation of its hosting rights. This decision comes on the heels of the previous Pan American Games, held in Santiago, Chile, from October 22 to November 5.

A Plea for Presidential Intervention

The Mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, who recently assumed office, expressed his optimism that the event could still be held in his city. He reached out to Colombia’s President Gustavo Preto, urging him to intervene in the matter. Despite the current predicament, Char remains adamant, claiming that Barranquilla has the financial resources necessary to organize the event.

Sao Paulo: A Potential Host for 2027

With Barranquilla’s downfall, Sao Paulo, Brazil, emerges as a potential front-runner in the bid for the 2031 Pan American Games. The city currently stands as the sole bidder for the 2031 edition. Speculations are rife that Sao Paulo might offer to host the 2027 games instead, stepping up four years in advance. However, no official confirmation has been forthcoming from the city’s officials in response to inquiries from The Associated Press.