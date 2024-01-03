en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights

In a pivotal shift in the sporting world, Barranquilla, Colombia, has been divested of its right to host the 2027 Pan American Games. The city’s downfall was its repeated failure to meet contractual obligations, leading to this unprecedented decision by Panam Sports, the governing body of the largest multi-sport event in the Americas.

Unfulfilled Commitments Lead to Barranquilla’s Loss

Despite multiple deadlines and opportunities for rectification, Barranquilla remained unresponsive to the requirements laid out by Panam Sports. The city’s consistent disregard for its commitments led to the eventual revocation of its hosting rights. This decision comes on the heels of the previous Pan American Games, held in Santiago, Chile, from October 22 to November 5.

A Plea for Presidential Intervention

The Mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, who recently assumed office, expressed his optimism that the event could still be held in his city. He reached out to Colombia’s President Gustavo Preto, urging him to intervene in the matter. Despite the current predicament, Char remains adamant, claiming that Barranquilla has the financial resources necessary to organize the event.

Sao Paulo: A Potential Host for 2027

With Barranquilla’s downfall, Sao Paulo, Brazil, emerges as a potential front-runner in the bid for the 2031 Pan American Games. The city currently stands as the sole bidder for the 2031 edition. Speculations are rife that Sao Paulo might offer to host the 2027 games instead, stepping up four years in advance. However, no official confirmation has been forthcoming from the city’s officials in response to inquiries from The Associated Press.

0
Colombia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Colombia

See more
3 hours ago
Colombian Military Unit Hit in Explosive Attack, Gulf Clan Suspected
In an early Wednesday attack on a military facility in the municipality of Turbo, a northwestern region of Colombia, a faction of the Gulf Clan, the country’s largest active drug cartel, targeted a military unit. The explosive attack resulted in the tragic death of one soldier and inflicted injuries on twelve others. Located approximately 480
Colombian Military Unit Hit in Explosive Attack, Gulf Clan Suspected
Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro's Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions
8 hours ago
Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro's Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions
Vanessa Forero's Life Story Brings Ben Fogle to Tears on 'New Lives in the Wild'
10 hours ago
Vanessa Forero's Life Story Brings Ben Fogle to Tears on 'New Lives in the Wild'
Explosive Attack on Military Facility in Colombia: One Soldier Dead, 12 Injured
3 hours ago
Explosive Attack on Military Facility in Colombia: One Soldier Dead, 12 Injured
Colombian Military Facility Targeted in Explosive Attack; Gulf Clan Cartel Suspected
5 hours ago
Colombian Military Facility Targeted in Explosive Attack; Gulf Clan Cartel Suspected
Colombian Woman's Trailblazing Journey to Abu Dhabi for Baby's Surgery
8 hours ago
Colombian Woman's Trailblazing Journey to Abu Dhabi for Baby's Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
40 seconds
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
40 seconds
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
52 seconds
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
1 min
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
3 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
3 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
3 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
3 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
3 mins
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
18 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app