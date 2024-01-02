en English
Health

Baron Black’s Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Professional wrestler Baron Black, who last competed in the summer of 2023 for the Georgia-based Battle Slam promotion, has been grappling with health issues since December 2022. The founder of Battle Slam, Black, disclosed via his social media that he sustained an ankle injury in December 2022, which was aggravated while wrestling in January 2023. Despite being a ligament issue, the injury did not require surgery. However, his attempts to return to the ring in June were thwarted as his ankle had not fully recovered.

Health Challenges and Recovery

Adding to his tribulations, Black also suffered from food poisoning, leading to severe dehydration and fatigue. This resulted in seven emergency room visits. Eventually, doctors diagnosed him with a gut bacteria problem related to the food poisoning. Black is now nearing the end of his recovery and is keen to make his comeback in the wrestling ring.

Updates from the Wrestling World

In other wrestling news, WWE Day 1 Raw brought updates on Giovanni Vinci and a major announcement from Triple H. Seth Rollins successfully defended his title. Raquel Rodriguez, another popular wrestler, has been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and expressed her gratitude to her family and supporters.

Other Noteworthy Stories

In South Carolina, Cpl. Lucas Watts, a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, hit a new milestone in his recovery by speaking his first words at a rehabilitation facility since being shot in the head during a pursuit. The suspect remains behind bars without bond. On another note, The Olive Tree Cafe, backed by The Recovery Tree Charity, offers a sanctuary for those dealing with mental health issues and provides a platform for reintegration into the workforce. The Zurich Community Trust, steered by the late Labour peer Baron Joel Joffe, supports the cafe. Lastly, the impact of cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction in post COVID-19 syndrome is a concerning health issue being researched, with new potential pathophysiological mechanisms, diagnostic methods, and therapeutic targets being identified.

Health Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

