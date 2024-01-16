Barnsley's Neill Collins Advocates for Selective MLS Recruitment

Neill Collins, the astute coach of Barnsley, has underscored the significance of cautious selection in the recruitment of players from leagues like the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Having been a former player for the MLS team Tampa Bay Rowdies, Collins has an insightful perspective on the matter. He acknowledges that while there have been misses, Barnsley's innovative approach to recruitment has reaped many successes.

Advertisment

Barnsley's Innovative Recruitment Strategy

Barnsley has recently signed Donovan Pines, a United States international who spent four fruitful years at DC United. This move, in Collins' view, is not merely advantageous for Barnsley but also signifies a positive development for the MLS. It presents a viable pathway for players to make the leap to European leagues, enhancing the global image of the MLS.

Successful Transitions and Adaptability

Advertisment

Collins highlights the experience of Mael de Gevigney, who made a smooth transition to Barnsley after moving from France's Ligue 2. This serves as a testament to the club's ability to identify and nurture talent in diverse markets. The coach suggests that players like Pines, with his impressive 6ft 5in stature, could find the English league more suited to their attributes. This is due to a contrasting style of play that places a greater emphasis on aerial dominance, unlike the slower, more pass-oriented play of the MLS.

Unearthing Talent in Diverse Markets

Collins' innovative approach to recruitment and emphasis on exploring different markets offers Barnsley an edge. He advocates for the idea of selective recruitment from the MLS, seeing a wealth of potential in bringing talented players from the US to the English leagues. He believes that certain players from the MLS can adapt well to the English leagues, offering a fresh pool of talent and diversity.