Barnsley Head Coach Neill Collins Expresses Frustration Over Postponed Stevenage Match

In a turn of events that has sparked frustration and disappointment, the Sky Bet League One clash between Barnsley and Stevenage, held at The Lamex Stadium, was postponed due to a frozen pitch. This decision was reached after referee Sam Purkiss conducted two inspections, contrary to the single inspection initially scheduled for 11 am. Post his final check at 1 pm, Purkiss declared the pitch's conditions untenable for play.

Collins Expresses Discontent

Barnsley's Head Coach, Neill Collins, was vocal about his displeasure at the pitchside in Hertfordshire. Collins criticized the decision-making process concerning pitch safety, suggesting that the Football League should reassess how such situations are managed. The Barnsley coach pointed out the inconsistency in standards, as some pitches are deemed safe despite their firmness or potential to deteriorate over time, while the slightly firm pitch at Stevenage was considered unsafe.

The Impact on Fans

Collins's main concern, however, lay with the impact of this decision on the 1,300 Barnsley fans who had planned to support their team at the away game. The late postponement of the match, an outcome of a second inspection, left these fans inconvenienced and disappointed. Collins's frustration was shared by the supporters, who echoed his sentiments about the lack of consistency and transparency in the decision-making process about pitch safety.

Call for Review

Collins's criticism and the fans' outcry indicate a need for a review of the standards and processes followed by the Football League when dealing with similar situations. The Barnsley coach's call for more consistency in the rules governing pitch safety, and the fans' demand for more transparency, could potentially lead to a dialogue that might change the way such situations are handled in the future.