Barney Brown Takes Top Spot in Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic

In a thrilling display of endurance and competitive spirit, the Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic took place on Tuesday. This 100-kilometer race, sponsored by Santino Castillo, began and concluded at Old Belize on the George Price Highway. The challenge saw Barney Brown of DigiONE clinch the overall victory in the Masters B (50-59) Category 2, while Kenroy ‘Smokes’ Gladden of SPD bagged the first place in the Masters A (40-49) Category.

Stellar Performances

Featuring a mix of international and local talent, the race was marked by robust performances from Mexican cyclists Jose Cervera, Julio Dzul, and Gabriel Cordozo of Team Santino’s. These cycling mavens secured third to fifth places, proving their mettle in a challenging field. In the Masters A Category, the top five positions were occupied by Gladden, Cervera, Dzul, Cordozo, and DigiONE’s Irfaan Numan.

Domination in Masters B Category

In the Masters B Category, Barney Brown led the pack, followed by teammate Ken Gladden. The subsequent positions were claimed by Dwight Lopez of Rolling Shattaz, Alan Auil of Budget Rent-A-Car, and Warren Coye of Team Santino’s. This line-up of seasoned cyclists demonstrated the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines the sport.

Mexican Victory in Masters A (60+) Category

The Masters A (60+) Category witnessed a triumph for Mexican cyclist Chak Medina of Team Santino's. Second and third places were secured by Santino 'Chief' Castillo and Colonel George Lovell, adding to the international flavor of the competition. A total of 50 riders participated across the three Masters categories, with 22 in Masters A, 20 in Masters B, and 8 in Masters C.