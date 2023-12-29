en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Barney Brown Takes Top Spot in Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:08 pm EST
Barney Brown Takes Top Spot in Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic

In a thrilling display of endurance and competitive spirit, the Chief’s ‘Single Cien’ Boxing Day Masters Cycling Classic took place on Tuesday. This 100-kilometer race, sponsored by Santino Castillo, began and concluded at Old Belize on the George Price Highway. The challenge saw Barney Brown of DigiONE clinch the overall victory in the Masters B (50-59) Category 2, while Kenroy ‘Smokes’ Gladden of SPD bagged the first place in the Masters A (40-49) Category.

Stellar Performances

Featuring a mix of international and local talent, the race was marked by robust performances from Mexican cyclists Jose Cervera, Julio Dzul, and Gabriel Cordozo of Team Santino’s. These cycling mavens secured third to fifth places, proving their mettle in a challenging field. In the Masters A Category, the top five positions were occupied by Gladden, Cervera, Dzul, Cordozo, and DigiONE’s Irfaan Numan.

Domination in Masters B Category

In the Masters B Category, Barney Brown led the pack, followed by teammate Ken Gladden. The subsequent positions were claimed by Dwight Lopez of Rolling Shattaz, Alan Auil of Budget Rent-A-Car, and Warren Coye of Team Santino’s. This line-up of seasoned cyclists demonstrated the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines the sport.

Mexican Victory in Masters A (60+) Category

The Masters A (60+) Category witnessed a triumph for Mexican cyclist Chak Medina of Team Santino’s. Second and third places were secured by Santino ‘Chief’ Castillo and Colonel George Lovell, adding to the international flavor of the competition. A total of 50 riders participated across the three Masters categories, with 22 in Masters A, 20 in Masters B, and 8 in Masters C. The event received substantial coverage from Breaking Belize News, a digital marketing platform that offers exposure to a Belizean oriented market, ensuring the race’s global visibility.

0
Belize Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
@Belize · 12 hours
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Gun Owner Brandon Gillett’s Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Gun Owner Brandon Gillett's Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings
Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship

By Salman Khan

Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship
Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured
Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
28 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
43 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app