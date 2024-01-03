en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Barcelona’s Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Barcelona’s Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad

Barcelona has officially signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward, Vitor Roque, from Club Athletico Paranaense, marking a significant addition to the squad. The initial transfer fee is set at 30 million Euros, with potential escalations to 61 million Euros based on add-ons. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed enthusiasm for the young prodigy, highlighting his adaptability and professional attitude as standout traits.

Infusing Fresh Blood into the Squad

Slated to take the field wearing the No. 19 shirt, Roque’s entry comes at a time when Barcelona is trailing seven points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and Girona. His integration into the team is a much-needed boost, especially following the injury to midfielder Gavi. While Barcelona fans look forward to Roque’s debut against Las Palmas, the club is taking a cautious approach, acknowledging the need for the forward to adapt to Spanish football given his age.

Xavi’s Strategy and Future Plans

Xavi has been vocal about his plans for the team. His interest in Girona’s Aleix García as a potential midfield signing has been well-received. Meanwhile, he maintains open lines of communication with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco regarding further transfers and financial fair play considerations. Amid the excitement surrounding Roque’s signing, Xavi has urged patience, emphasizing that the teenager will be given the necessary time to establish himself.

Barcelona’s Current Standing and Challenges Ahead

Barcelona has been underperforming this season, with a noticeable decline in defence. The team has conceded more goals than the previous campaign, failing to meet expected goals. Facing Las Palmas, who have been impressive since their promotion, is a challenging task. Las Palmas’ coach García Pimienta, a former Barça B coach, is focused on his successful tenure with Las Palmas, expressing gratitude for his past with Barcelona.

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
11 mins ago
LSU Football Faces Challenge as Top-Graded Freshman Offensive Lineman Departs
In a significant setback for LSU’s football roster, top-rated freshman offensive lineman Lance Heard has announced his exit via the transfer portal. Heard, a highly acclaimed five-star recruit in the 2023 batch, was widely recognized as a top-graded freshman offensive lineman by PFF. Known for his immediate readiness to play, his absence will pose a
LSU Football Faces Challenge as Top-Graded Freshman Offensive Lineman Departs
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
1 hour ago
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
1 hour ago
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
59 mins ago
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
60 mins ago
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
1 hour ago
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Find Solace in Sports, Moving Away from Conflict
22 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Find Solace in Sports, Moving Away from Conflict
India's Central Government and West Bengal Lock Horns Over Fund Suspension
1 min
India's Central Government and West Bengal Lock Horns Over Fund Suspension
Major Shake-Up in LSU's Defensive Coaching Staff Post-Season Victory
2 mins
Major Shake-Up in LSU's Defensive Coaching Staff Post-Season Victory
UFC 300 Heats Up: Nate Diaz Eyes Return, Michael Chandler Welcomes Challenge
2 mins
UFC 300 Heats Up: Nate Diaz Eyes Return, Michael Chandler Welcomes Challenge
Aiming for the Bull's Eye: Darts Championship Finalist Battles for a Cause
2 mins
Aiming for the Bull's Eye: Darts Championship Finalist Battles for a Cause
Palm Coast Resident Faces Multiple Charges: Community Safety in Question
4 mins
Palm Coast Resident Faces Multiple Charges: Community Safety in Question
A Glimpse into Recent Pakistani Events: From Sports to Politics
4 mins
A Glimpse into Recent Pakistani Events: From Sports to Politics
St. Louis: A Year-end Review of Sports, Education, and Crime
4 mins
St. Louis: A Year-end Review of Sports, Education, and Crime
Betting Odds Unveiled for RTE's Dancing With The Stars: Who's Leading the Race?
6 mins
Betting Odds Unveiled for RTE's Dancing With The Stars: Who's Leading the Race?
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
23 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app