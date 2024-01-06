Barcelona’s Camp Nou Leads 2023 in Football Stadium Attendances

In 2023, football’s heartland could be found pulsating in the architectural marvels of Europe’s stadiums. Leading the charge was Barcelona’s Camp Nou, the stadium with the highest average attendance, recording an impressive 83,273 fans per home league game. The magnetism of European clubs was palpable, with the top 16 places on the attendance leaderboard held tightly by their grip.

Germany and London’s Notable Presence

Within this European dominant list, Germany was a force to be reckoned with. A staggering 12 clubs from Deutschland featured in the top 55 for average attendance, an undeniable testament to the nation’s love for football. Not to be outdone, London alone boasted three clubs within the top 16, further solidifying its stature as a football epicenter.

Football’s Reach Beyond Europe

While European clubs had a strong hold, the most attended club outside the continent was Brazil’s Flamengo, ranking 17th with an average of 56,689 fans. Previous year contenders, Atlanta United from North America and Beijing Guoan from Asia, had to settle for placements beyond the top 30, but still commanded respectable average attendances in the mid-40,000s.

A Global Game

Overall, the 2023 attendance list was a mosaic of football’s global popularity with 14 countries proudly represented. Germany, England, Spain, and Italy were the most recurrent, each fielding multiple clubs. Spain, despite having seven stadiums on the list, showcased only six clubs as Barcelona split their home games between Camp Nou and the Olympic Stadium due to renovations. Regardless, a total of 46 stadiums worldwide had an average attendance of 40,000 fans or more, a clear indicator of the strong global interest in the beautiful game.