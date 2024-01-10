en English
Nigeria

Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United

As the winter transfer window in the world of football approaches, whispers of an unexpected move are circulating in the Women’s Super League. Asisat Oshoala, the Nigerian striker who has made a name for herself on the global stage as a key player for Barcelona, is reportedly close to transferring to Manchester United. This potential move raises eyebrows, considering Oshoala’s consistent performance and allegiance to Barcelona since joining the club in 2019.

Previous Links to Manchester United

Oshoala’s link to Manchester United is not a fresh revelation. The English club had shown interest in her during the summer of 2021. However, Oshoala, evidently content with her position in the Spanish club, opted to renew her contract. Now, it seems that Manchester United is once again knocking on Oshoala’s door, seeking to bolster their attacking line-up.

A Strategic Move

Manchester United’s renewed pursuit of Oshoala is seen as a strategic maneuver. Initially, the club had set their eyes on Brazilian international Kerolin Nicoli. However, an unfortunate injury sidelined Nicoli, prompting Manchester United to revisit their interest in Oshoala.

Boosting Prospects in the Women’s Super League

Currently, Manchester United trails behind Chelsea in the Women’s Super League rankings. By acquiring Oshoala, who boasts an impressive record of 92 goals in 108 games for Barcelona, the English club could significantly boost their prospects of leveling the playing field with the league leaders. Oshoala’s potential move to Manchester United not only adds an exciting twist to the upcoming transfer window but also hints at a thrilling reshuffling of power dynamics in the Women’s Super League.

Nigeria Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

