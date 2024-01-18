en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Barcelona Eyes Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Struggling Antony

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Barcelona Eyes Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Struggling Antony

Barcelona FC is reportedly looking to sign Manchester United’s struggling winger, Antony, on a loan basis. The 23-year-old Brazilian, once a highly prized player in European football, has faced a challenging season at United. With no goals or assists in 22 games, his form has dropped, leading to disciplinary issues and a temporary separation from the team.

Antony’s Fall From Grace

Antony’s difficulties at Manchester United represent a stark contrast to his earlier success at Ajax. His move to United was met with initial optimism, but his first year with the club has been underwhelming. Antony’s market value has consequently fallen by 53%, a development underscored by his predictable strategy of cutting inside onto his left foot, which opposition managers have readily countered. His struggles have drawn criticism from football pundits like Peter Schmeichel and Alan Shearer, adding to the pressure for a change.

Barcelona’s Interest

Despite Antony’s woes, Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco see potential in the Brazilian winger. Barcelona, facing financial constraints, is considering a loan deal for Antony, similar to Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund. Without the funds for a permanent transfer, a loan deal offers the Catalan club the chance to bolster its offensive options midway through the campaign.

Antony’s Future

The decision to move Antony may find support from Erik ten Hag, his former advocate, who is reportedly open to his departure. Antony himself, despite the challenges at United, is said to be eager for a chance to revive his career at Barcelona. However, the feasibility of this move hinges on Barcelona’s ability to fit Antony into their structure, given their current financial situation and the need for another player’s departure to free up resources. As Manchester United braces for significant changes, including a potential takeover by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Antony’s future hangs in the balance.

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
3 mins ago
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
The stage is set at Carrow Road as Norwich City prepares to take on West Bromwich Albion in a decisive encounter that could potentially shape their qualification for the Championship play-offs. The match, slated for Saturday, promises to be a thrilling contest with a lot hanging in balance. Continuing the Momentum Norwich City, currently occupying
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
Mohamed Salah Injury Sparks Football Safety Debate
2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Injury Sparks Football Safety Debate
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
23 mins ago
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Southampton Saints Triumph Over Swansea City: A Historic 20-Game Unbeaten Streak
1 hour ago
Southampton Saints Triumph Over Swansea City: A Historic 20-Game Unbeaten Streak
Leeds United's Lewis Bate Joins MK Dons on Loan
2 hours ago
Leeds United's Lewis Bate Joins MK Dons on Loan
Latest Headlines
World News
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
3 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
3 mins
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
3 mins
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
3 mins
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
3 mins
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
3 mins
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
3 mins
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
4 mins
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
4 mins
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
48 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app