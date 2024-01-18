Barcelona Eyes Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Struggling Antony

Barcelona FC is reportedly looking to sign Manchester United’s struggling winger, Antony, on a loan basis. The 23-year-old Brazilian, once a highly prized player in European football, has faced a challenging season at United. With no goals or assists in 22 games, his form has dropped, leading to disciplinary issues and a temporary separation from the team.

Antony’s Fall From Grace

Antony’s difficulties at Manchester United represent a stark contrast to his earlier success at Ajax. His move to United was met with initial optimism, but his first year with the club has been underwhelming. Antony’s market value has consequently fallen by 53%, a development underscored by his predictable strategy of cutting inside onto his left foot, which opposition managers have readily countered. His struggles have drawn criticism from football pundits like Peter Schmeichel and Alan Shearer, adding to the pressure for a change.

Barcelona’s Interest

Despite Antony’s woes, Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco see potential in the Brazilian winger. Barcelona, facing financial constraints, is considering a loan deal for Antony, similar to Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund. Without the funds for a permanent transfer, a loan deal offers the Catalan club the chance to bolster its offensive options midway through the campaign.

Antony’s Future

The decision to move Antony may find support from Erik ten Hag, his former advocate, who is reportedly open to his departure. Antony himself, despite the challenges at United, is said to be eager for a chance to revive his career at Barcelona. However, the feasibility of this move hinges on Barcelona’s ability to fit Antony into their structure, given their current financial situation and the need for another player’s departure to free up resources. As Manchester United braces for significant changes, including a potential takeover by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Antony’s future hangs in the balance.